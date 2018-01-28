Man Found in Underwear Rescued from Vent of Erie Business

The police and fire departments rescued a man from the vent of an east Erie business Sunday.

They were called to the Dollar General at 714 East Ave. just before 8 a.m.

According to Erie Police, the manager opening the store heard pounding in the store. He called police, and they were unsuccessful in finding anyone. A short time later, the manager heard the pounding again and emergency crews returned.

The crews found a young man stuck in the ventilation duct in the ceiling.

Firefighters used their tower to access the roof and remove the man from the air ducts. On the roof, they found tools he used to pry the vent open.

Erie Police said the man was found in his underwear with burns on his body because he was stuck in a heating vent. The man told police he was stuck there for about an hour.

Police told Erie News Now they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

The man was arrested and is awaiting an arraignment.