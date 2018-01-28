Man Found in Underwear Rescued from Vent of Erie Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Found in Underwear Rescued from Vent of Erie Business

Posted: Updated:

The police and fire departments rescued a man from the vent of an east Erie business Sunday.

They were called to the Dollar General at 714 East Ave. just before 8 a.m.

According to Erie Police, the manager opening the store heard pounding in the store.  He called police, and they were unsuccessful in finding anyone. A short time later, the manager heard the pounding again and emergency crews returned. 

The crews found a young man stuck in the ventilation duct in the ceiling. 

Firefighters used their tower to access the roof and remove the man from the air ducts. On the roof, they found tools he used to pry the vent open. 

Erie Police said the man was found in his underwear with burns on his body because he was stuck in a heating vent. The man told police he was stuck there for about an hour.

Police told Erie News Now they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

The man was arrested and is awaiting an arraignment.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com