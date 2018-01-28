Man Stuck in Vent of East Erie Business Rescued - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Stuck in Vent of East Erie Business Rescued



The police and fire departments rescued a man from the vent of an east Erie business Sunday.

They were called to the Dollar General at 714 East Ave. just before 8 a.m.

The manager opening the store heard someone in the ceiling who was calling for help.

Emergency crews found a young man stuck in the ventilation ducks in the ceiling. 

Firefighters used their tower to access the roof and remove the man from the air ducts.

Police told Erie News Now they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

The man was taken into custody.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
