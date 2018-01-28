Erie Catholic School System Holds Open House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Catholic School System Holds Open House

Families were able to tour and learn about Erie's Catholic School System as part of the National Catholic Schools Week.

Local catholic schools opened the doors to show families its classrooms, meet the teachers, and even enjoy a few activities as well.

Blessed Sacrament School, Our Lady of Peace School, St. George School, St. James School, St. Luke School, and St. Jude School held the open house. 

"It's an opportunity for us to grow our family. When we have the chance to bring in new people, it's always a great thing, and to see new faces, and to see or future right in front of us. We're really excited about what our future brings," said Damon Finazzo, President of the Erie Catholic School System.

The schools will celebrate Catholic Schools Week until February 3rd.

For more information on Erie's Catholic School System: https://www.eriecatholic.org/

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
