Nearly 2,000 People Attend 20th Annual Souper Bowl

A large crowd came to support the Sarah Reed Children's Center during the 20th Annual Souper Bowl at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

About 1,800-2,000 people came out to Sunday's Souper Bowl.

11 restaurants prepared 35-40 gallons of soup that they donate. In attendance were: Erie Mannechor Club, Bayfront Grille Restaurant, Bistro 210, Zem Zem Shrine, Oak Kitchen at Bourbon Barrel, Sabella's Catering, Smuggler's Wharf, Sarah Reed Senior Living, The Que Abides, Prep-Villa Dining Services, and Edinboro University.

People are able to sample the soup, decide who they think has the best soup, and explore the other vendors at the event.

The Sarah Reed Children's Center services about 1,700 local kids every year.

"The dollars that we get from events like this really go to provide things that the government doesn't provide funding for. Those activities, and services that we can provide for the kids that really make a difference," explained James Mando, President and CEO of the Sarah Reed Children's Center.

The Sarah Reed Children's Center receives about 20,000 dollars from this event.