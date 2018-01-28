State Police Investigate After Body of Man Found Under Bridge in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate After Body of Man Found Under Bridge in Wintergreen Gorge

State police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in Wintergreen Gorge in Harborcreek Township, Sunday afternoon.

Hikers walking in the gorge discovered the body of a middle-aged white man beneath the Bayfront Connector bridge near Shannon Road.

State Police have not released information on the circumstances that may have led to the man's death. Deputy Erie County Coroner Nick Rekitt responded to the scene, pronouncing the man dad at 3:18 p.m.  Based on the deputy's preliminary observations and the nature of the man's injuries, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says it appears that he jumped or fell from the bridge.  

State police troopers examined the area where the body was found, as well as the bridge above. Penn State Behrend police also responded to the scene, because the property runs through their campus.

According to the coroner, the man was not carrying identification.  Investigators are working to determine his identity and how long his body was in the gorge. An autopsy is planned for Monday afternoon to determine an exact cause of death.
 


