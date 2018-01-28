Erie Native Heads to Grammy Awards - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Native Heads to Grammy Awards

Posted: Updated:

The 60th Grammy Awards is a big night for many big names in the music industry, but it is also a big night for one Erie native.

Cathedral Prep School grad and Erie native Christian Sedelmyer is heading to the Grammys for the first time.

Sedelmyer is the fiddler in the Jerry Douglas Band, which is up for a Grammy for best contemporary instrumental album.

Sedelmyer said he always had a passion for music and found himself playing in bands all throughout high school in college.

Still, he said he never expected to make it to the Grammys.

"The whole thing is such a spectacle, which is overwhelming but also very exciting," said Sedelmyer. "The band is very proud of the album we made."

This is the Jerry Douglas Band's first album.

