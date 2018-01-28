15-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Shooting in Mercer County

A 15-year-old Mercer County boy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after police said he was shot in the upper arm by another teen.

It happened at a home in Sandy Lake Township Saturday night.

State Police have charged Tristan Schaffer, 18, of Stoneboro, with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for recklessly discharging a firearm.

First responders took the victim to Grove City Medical Center.

He was later transferred to the Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

