Millcreek Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Pizza Shop

Millcreek Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Domino's Pizza shop at 1101 Peninsula Drive.

Employees at the shop reported the hold up just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are giving out a description of the suspect as a black male about 5'3" to 5'5" wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket. The robber had a scarf over his face and was wearing gray pants.

Investigators say the man showed a hand gun, and was last seen heading toward West 12th Street.

If you have information, contact the Millcreek Police Department at 833-7777.