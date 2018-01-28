Junior Volleyball Tournaments Kick Off in Erie

A set of junior volleyball tournaments served up excitement in Erie Sunday.

Epic Volleyball Club hosted its first of nine tournaments at Family First Sports Park.

Each tournament slates at least 16 boys and girls squads from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The next tournament starts Sunday, Feb. 11, and they will be played on weekends until a final tournament Saturday, March 24.

For more information, you can visit the Ohio Valley Region's website.

