Edinboro Wheelchair Basketball Team, Community Tip Off in 'On the Ball'

Members of the Edinboro wheelchair basketball team put their skills to the test Sunday.

Team members tipped off against community members for the second annual On the Ball.

It is more than just shooting hoops; it gives people with non-disabilities a chance to experience what it is like for individuals with disabilities.

It also shows anyone has the ability to play the game.

"We usually come out here and get the community involved and get different universities involved to promote adaptive sports and disability awareness," said Kevin Atherley, Edinboro men's wheelchair basketball. "We bring awareness to the program."

Proceeds got to Mission Empower, an organization that advocates for education for Erie Youth, and the Edinboro wheelchair basketball program.

