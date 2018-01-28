Fairview Marching Band Thanks Community for its Support

The Fairview High School marching band gave back Sunday to the community that supported their December trip to Pearl Harbor.

Band members hosted a spaghetti dinner to say thank you for the support they received through charitable donations from sponsors.

Those donations are part of what helped the band take the trip to Pearl Harbor to represent the U.S.S. Pennsylvania.

"We have a spaghetti diner going on today to help thank the people who sponsored us to go to Hawaii this year," said Carina Miller, senior drum major on the marching band.



"Definitely, it was a trip of a lifetime for these kids," said Chad Mummert, Fairview band director. "We'd like to thank the community and everyone who sponsored just to help us get to that."

More than 800 meatballs were prepared for the dinner.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.