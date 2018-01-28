Fairview Marching Band Thanks Community for its Support - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Marching Band Thanks Community for its Support

Posted: Updated:

The Fairview High School marching band gave back Sunday to the community that supported their December trip to Pearl Harbor.

Band members hosted a spaghetti dinner to say thank you for the support they received through charitable donations from sponsors.

Those donations are part of what helped the band take the trip to Pearl Harbor to represent the U.S.S. Pennsylvania.

"We have a spaghetti diner going on today to help thank the people who sponsored us to go to Hawaii this year," said Carina Miller, senior drum major on the marching band.
 
"Definitely, it was a trip of a lifetime for these kids," said Chad Mummert, Fairview band director. "We'd like to thank the community and everyone who sponsored just to help us get to that."

More than 800 meatballs were prepared for the dinner.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com