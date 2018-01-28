Scuba Team, Skin Divers Focus on Ice Safety

Safety first was the lesson of the day for sports enthusiasts who head out on the bay or lake ice this time of year.
The Erie County Sheriff's Department Scuba Team and Erie Skin Divers Club hosted the 32nd annual ice safety and rescue seminar at Dobbins Landing.
Divers demonstrated methods of self rescue plus how you can safely help someone who falls through the ice.
Scuba team co-captain Norma Carey said learning how to be safe on the ice is really important now because of how unpredictable ice conditions can be.
"You can see there's a lot of ice fisherman out there today," said Carey. "The ice is kind of questionable. It's about three or four inches right here off the dock, so we're getting to a point where it's not real safe. To have a few techniques in your back pocket incase you fall through or see somebody else is really key."
Ice safety information is available at area bait shops, too.
