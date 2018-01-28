Erie Kennel Club Dog Show Comes to a Close

Nearly 900 dogs and their owners stopped by the Bayfront Convention Center Sunday to find out whose dog was the best in show.
The Erie Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show, obedience and rally trials.
In addition to the show rings and rally trials, dog lovers can check out all kinds of vendors selling everything a dog lover needs.
Show chair Jeanne Stiner said there is more to this competition than just winning.
"Bonding with your dog and being able to take your dog home with you and then giving him a big hug and kiss because all the titles in the world do not equal the undying love and compassion of mans best friend," said Stiner.
133 breeds from 32 states were represented.
Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
State police are investigating after hikers found the body of a middle-aged white man under the Bayfront Connector bridge in Wintergreen Gorge Sunday afternoon.More >>
State police are investigating after hikers found the body of a middle-aged white man under the Bayfront Connector bridge in Wintergreen Gorge Sunday afternoon.More >>
The manager opening the store heard pounding in the store.More >>
The manager opening the store heard pounding in the store.More >>
Millcreek Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Domino's Pizza shop at 1101 Peninsula Drive.More >>
Millcreek Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the Domino's Pizza shop at 1101 Peninsula Drive.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
The Reserve at Millcreek said thank you to a husband and wife who served in the military, by giving them an apartment rent-free for an entire year.More >>
More than 30,000 wings were prepared for the competition at Rainbow Gardens.More >>
More than 30,000 wings were prepared for the competition at Rainbow Gardens.More >>
The shootings happened at a small car wash in Melcroft, which is about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.More >>
The shootings happened at a small car wash in Melcroft, which is about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.More >>
It happened at a home in Sandy Lake Township Saturday night.More >>
It happened at a home in Sandy Lake Township Saturday night.More >>