Erie Kennel Club Dog Show Comes to a Close

Nearly 900 dogs and their owners stopped by the Bayfront Convention Center Sunday to find out whose dog was the best in show.

The Erie Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show, obedience and rally trials.

In addition to the show rings and rally trials, dog lovers can check out all kinds of vendors selling everything a dog lover needs.

Show chair Jeanne Stiner said there is more to this competition than just winning.

"Bonding with your dog and being able to take your dog home with you and then giving him a big hug and kiss because all the titles in the world do not equal the undying love and compassion of mans best friend," said Stiner.

133 breeds from 32 states were represented.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.