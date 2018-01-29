Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident Reported in North East - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident Reported in North East

Posted:

First responders were called to a rollover accident in North East Sunday morning.

It happened at Ashton and Station Roads around 6:10 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved, and no injuries were reported, according to Erie County 9-1-1 Dispatch.

It is not clear if road conditions played a role in the crash.

State Police are investigating.

