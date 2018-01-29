Grammy Award-Winning Guitarist Performs with Erie Philharmonic - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Grammy Award-Winning Guitarist Performs with Erie Philharmonic

Grammy award-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin joined the Erie Philharmonic for a performance at the Warner Theatre Saturday evening.

Isbin has been hailed as the preeminent guitarist of our time.

She has appear as a soloist with more than 170 orchestras. She was the first guitarist to ever win the Munich competition.

