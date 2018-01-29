Fortis Institute: Giving You the Business

The local Fortis Institute in Millcreek is part of a national company that operates 40 career training schools in 15 states.

It opened in 1984, operating for years as the Tri State Business Institute before becoming Fortis.

The students at Fortis come from a wide area, and many different backgrounds, all hoping to get valuable career training.

Campus President Brian Parker said, "We have people we call traditional students that come right out of high school, 18 years old. And then we have students as old as 80."

They study in a dozen different programs selected based on job needs in the area.

Fortis administrators say placing graduates in jobs is their top priority, working closely with students, helps to make that happen.

Parker said, "We spend that extra time, that individual attention to get them to go wherever they want to go."