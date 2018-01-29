State Rep. Flo Fabrizio Will Not Seek Re-election to Ninth Term

State Rep. Flo Fabrizio announced he will not seek re-election to a ninth term to represent Erie's second legislative district, according to a statement released Monday.

Rep. Fabrizio said he plans to remain active in the community once his term comes to an end. He was first elected to the State House in 2002.

In April 2017, Rep. Fabrizio announced he will undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Fabrizio released the following statement Monday and said the decision was not easy:

“After considerable deliberation and consultation, with family, friends, and others, I have decided not to seek re-election to a ninth term as State Representative from the Second Legislative District. “My experience as a State Representative has been both humbling and exhilarating. “It has been a privilege, and above all, a great honor to serve the people of the district, as well as the nearly 13 million people of Pennsylvania. Words cannot express the gratitude I feel for the faith and trust that have been placed in me by the citizens of this community. Their confidence in me has provided the fulfillment of a lifetime. “As I conclude my final term of office, I pledge to work diligently and responsibly for the area which I love. “After nearly 45 years of public service, my decision not to seek re-election was not easy, but in my heart, I know full well that it is the right choice for me. “Upon my retirement, I plan to remain active in the community, and I will continue my civic engagement to enhance the general welfare for all the wonderful people I have served.”

