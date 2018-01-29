Pennsylvania Gov. Pushes Legislation to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants state lawmakers to consider a set of bills to help combat the opioid epidemic in the wake of the 90-day disaster declaration.

“I encourage the legislature to make passage of these bills a priority," said Gov. Wolf. "I thank the General Assembly for passage of recent legislation and those lawmakers who have taken the initiative to draft new legislation. I commend them for sharing my commitment to help even more Pennsylvanians fight the disease of addiction and look forward to continuing our work together to combat this crisis.”

The Governor declared the heroin and opioid epidemic a statewide disaster emergency on Jan. 10 to enhance state response, increase access to treatment and save lives.

The declaration is the first-of-its-kind for a public health emergency in Pennsylvania.

There are 13 key initiatives that are part of the declaration. They include improving coordination and data collection to bolster state and local response; improving tools for families, first responders and others to save lives; and speeding up and expanding access to treatment.

Pending and new legislation includes:

Senate Bill 472, introduced by Sen. Yaw, is a priority as it limits prescriptions for a controlled substance containing an opioid to seven days unless there is a medical emergency that puts the patient's health or safety at risk. The administration is collaborating with the legislature on a comprehensive amendment to Senate Bill 391, introduced by Sen. Jay Costa, which would amend the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control Act to reflect mandatory evaluation and treatment provisions included in the Mental Health Procedures Act (MHPA), allowing an individual to be subject to mandatory evaluation and treatment if the individual has a substance use disorder and is incapable or unwilling to accept voluntary treatment and the individual presents an imminent danger or imminent threat of danger to self or others within the past 30 days. Senate Bill 978, introduced by Sen. Lisa Baker, allows home health and hospice staff to dispose of unused prescription medication following a patient's death. Currently, those medications are the property of the patient, and when they die their possessions become part of their estate and cannot be disposed of by non-family. When these medications are opioids, the chance could increase that family members might abuse or sell them. House Bill 353, introduced by Rep. Tedd Nesbit, requires that prescriptions for Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances be completed electronically to reduce the risk of tampering or forgery.

