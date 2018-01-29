Juvenile Lifer Re-Sentenced for 1991 Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Juvenile Lifer Re-Sentenced for 1991 Murder

Ricardo Noble

An Erie County man who got a life prison sentence when he was just 15-years-old, is re-sentenced Monday for a murder that dates back more than 25 years.

Ricardo Noble was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Erie cab driver Richard Stevens, during a robbery back in October of 1991 in Erie.

He and a co-defendant got life without parole.

But a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down those mandatory life sentences for juveniles, convicted of murder.

Noble is now 39-years-old, he's been in jail for about 26 years now.

On Monday, Erie County Senior Judge Shad Connelly re-sentenced him to 40 years to life in prison.

It's the latest in a series of similar re-sentencing hearings that have come after that 2012 court ruling.

