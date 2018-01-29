Police Investigate Reported Sexual Assault at Jamestown Community College Residence Hall

Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at one of the Jamestown Community College residence halls early Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 525 Falconer Street.

The assault was not a random act, according to Jamestown Police.

Investigators are interviewing several students. Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 716-483-TIPS (8477).

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.