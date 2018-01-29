Millcreek Police Release Video of Pizza Shop Robbery Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Release Video of Pizza Shop Robbery Suspect

Millcreek Police have released surveillance video and pictures of the suspect who robbed a pizza shop Sunday night.

It happened at the Domino's on Peninsula Drive around 10:30 Sunday night.

Police say a man came into the store and told workers he had a gun, although no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’3” - 5’5, possibly in his early 20's, with a thin build and small mustache.

At the time of the holdup, he was wearing a scarf over the lower part of his face.

He took off with an an undetermined amount of money, last seen running north on Hillborn Avenue, according to investigators. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information  on the case is being asked to call Millcreek Police Detective Henderson at (814)838-9515 ext 509

Check out the video below:
 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
