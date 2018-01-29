Local Observers Anxious for State of the Union Speech

President Trump is preparing for the first State of the Union speech, tomorrow night.

Most people who follow politics closely, expect him to reach out to democrats and independents.

Last year, in his first speech to congress, the president set aside his tough talk, and tried to unify his supporters and opponents.

Since then, he has some accomplishments under his belt, but it has also been a year marked by scandals, investigations, and sharp rhetoric.

Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University, expects Trump to return to the statesman like approach he took a year ago.

Especially because many republicans face tough re-election campaigns.

Morris said, "The republicans in congress would really benefit if he walked out to make a speech and really reached out across the aisle to work with democrats. I think that would do some real good for republicans going into mid term elections."