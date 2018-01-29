Erie Man Sentenced For Robbing a Man Last Summer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced For Robbing a Man Last Summer

Posted: Updated:
Marciano Jones Marciano Jones

An Erie man who conspired to rob a man last summer, learned his fate Monday.

A judge sentenced Marciano Jones, 19, to three and a half to seven years in state prison.

He pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit robbery.

He's one of four suspects charged with luring a man to a home, along east 11th street in Erie, last August.

They then attempted to rob, and shot the then 43-year-old victim in the stomach, after he refused to hand over his money and car keys.

Jones got credit for time served, and was also ordered to get his GED, while in prison.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com