Erie Man Sentenced For Robbing a Man Last Summer

An Erie man who conspired to rob a man last summer, learned his fate Monday.

A judge sentenced Marciano Jones, 19, to three and a half to seven years in state prison.

He pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit robbery.

He's one of four suspects charged with luring a man to a home, along east 11th street in Erie, last August.

They then attempted to rob, and shot the then 43-year-old victim in the stomach, after he refused to hand over his money and car keys.

Jones got credit for time served, and was also ordered to get his GED, while in prison.