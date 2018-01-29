Court Hearing Postponed for Hunter Charged with Shooting, Killin - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Court Hearing Postponed for Hunter Charged with Shooting, Killing Neighbor

Thomas Jadlowski Thomas Jadlowski
Rosemary Billquist Rosemary Billquist

A scheduled trip to court was postponed Monday for the western New York man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor as she walked her dogs outside her home.

Thomas Jadlowski, 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder for the November incident in Sherman, New York.

Rosemary Billquist, 43, was shot and killed while out walking her dogs near her home.

Jadlowski told police he thought he was aiming at a deer when he fired a shot that hit and killed Billquist a couple hundred yards away.

Police said the shot was fired after sunset, which is illegal for hunters.

The defense is calling it a tragic accident. Jadlowski has already pleaded not guilty.

Monday's pre-trial hearing has been continued until next month. No trial date has been set.

Jadlowski has been free on bond since police charged him.

