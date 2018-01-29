Contractors Still Busy After Unusual Weather Events

Northern Erie County has experienced some unusual weather events this past couple of month, including a tornado and an historic snowfall. Work is still underway to repair the damages.



The finishing touches were done today to a new garage on Legion Road in Millcreek. The garage replaces one that was blown to the ground during the tornado in November.



Also,contractors are still taking calls from homeowners whose gutters collapsed because of heavy snow and icicles from a massive Christmastime snow. One contractor, Greg Huck, of Just Gutters, says he received 119 calls on the first day the gutters starting falling.

"The last two weeks we haven't had that many calls per day but I bet we've had, just guessing, maybe 500 calls, 1,000 calls, something like that," he said.



Huck says people are more interested, than ever, about purchasing heated gutters. They want to prevent the damages that occurred this season, from happening again.





