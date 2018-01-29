Erie fans mixed on Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo

Seen by some as an offensive, even racist logo, Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are throwing the franchise's logo, Chief Wahoo, out of the game.

"That creates an environment of bigotry and racism," said Sundance, the executive director of the Cleveland American Indian Movement, a group that has spent more than 50 years protesting the logo.

The cartoon caricature has symbolized the Cleveland Indians franchise since 1948. But starting in 2019, the team will stop wearing Wahoo on their uniforms. The team will continue using the logo during the 2018 season.

At Sports Obsession in the Millcreek Mall, Hilary Entley is trying to get some of the last team gear featuring the mascot.

"It's just a logo," Entley said. "People need to stop being so overly sensitive."

"A lot of the new stuff for Spring Training is coming in and I haven't seen any Wahoo on it, to be honest with you," said Sports Obsession Sales Associate Meghan Anaya.

Native American activist groups, such as the Cleveland A.I.M., have protested the team for decades, demanding they remove the logo. They tell Erie News Now Monday they are happy with the league's and team's move, but they think more needs to be done.

"What we would like to see is the team name changed," said Sundance, a Cleveland-based member of the Muskogee Nation. "Once the team name changes, then of course Wahoo would change."

When it comes to Chief Wahoo, MLB says they're not siding with any one particular group. For them it's an issue of "diversity and inclusion," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday.

That statement was not enough for Indians fan Stan Brzezicki, who worked on and off has a Major League Baseball scout in the Erie area for nearly 40 years.

"I'm shocked," said Brzezicki, of Fairview. "I thought that would be something that was always sacred."

Sean McNerney also has his Fairview home decked out with Tribe memorabilia. But like many, he says the change won't stop him from rooting for the team he's stood behind for decades.

"It's kind of difficult to take," McNerney said, "but I understand the direction that it's going."

Indians gear featuring Wahoo will still be sold in Northeast Ohio and at their Spring Training facility in Arizona, the team said Monday. A full list of Q&A can be viewed here.