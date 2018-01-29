Wendell Potter Speaks at Jefferson Educational Society - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Wendell Potter Speaks at Jefferson Educational Society

ERIE, Pa. -

New York Times best selling author, Wendell Potter, was the guest distinguished speaker at the Jefferson Educational Society Monday evening. 

Potter is also the founder of tarbell.org, a new journalism nonprofit named in honor of Erie county native, Ida Tarbell.
Tarbell became known for her investigative reporting work, taking on corporate titans. Tarbell grew up in Titusville and authored a number of books. 
She also wrote articles for many major magazines.
Potter began his career as a reporter covering, business and politics in Tennessee before joining Scripps-Howard's Washington Bureau. 

