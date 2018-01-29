Rollover Accident on I-79 South - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rollover Accident on I-79 South

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Slippery weather conditions could be part of the blame for a rollover accident on I-79.  

Emergency crews responded to the call just before 9:00 p.m., Monday night.
The driver of a pick-up truck was driving south bound on I-79, about half a mile north of the Kearsarge exit, when he lost control and rolled his truck.
He refused medical treatment, and was detained by police for suspicion of drunk driving.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

