Pilot Walks Away from Small Plane Crash in Western Pennsylvania

A pilot was able to walk away after a plane crashed in western Pennsylvania Monday evening.

The plane crashed near Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County at 4:48 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on the plane and only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

