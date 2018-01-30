Legal Troubles Remain for Two Defendants After Deadly Drive-By Shooting Trial

After a full week of testimony, the trial against the four men charged in a fatal 2015 drive-by shooting has wrapped up with three acquittals, but the legal troubles remain for some of the defendants.

Jahuan Jones, Stephen Russell and Demond Mitchell were the three men cleared after the trial.

Jones and Russell were both acquitted before the case went to the jury due to a lack of evidence.

The men have all spent almost two-and-a-half years in the Erie County Prison awaiting trial.

Normally, they would all be free after the acquittal, but Stephen Russell is still in jail. He is currently being held on a unrelated drug charge. There's no word when he could be released.

Mitchell and Jones have both been released, according to Erie County Prison records.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said trying again for a conviction is not going to happen.

"We arrested the four individuals who were identified as being at the scene and committing the crimes," said Daneri. "With three acquittals and a verdict on Mr. McLaurin, the trial is closed."

McLaurin was convicted of first-degree murder and faces life in prison when he is sentenced in March.

