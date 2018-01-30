Floating Bar Slated to Open in May - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Floating Bar Slated to Open in May

Posted: Updated:

A new summer drink spot is finally slated to open after almost two years of delays, it's called Woody's Backwater BARge and Grille.

The floating restaurant is owned by Tim Sedney, the same owner as two other popular bayfront spots, Rum Runners and The Cove.

Sedney tells Erie News Now that opening this bar and restaurant has been a journey. It’s been almost two years since it was first announced, the work is finally nearing completion. Permit problems with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard as well as architect issues were the reasons for the long delay.

Sedney says there is about one-month worth of work left on the project and his plan is to finally cut the ribbon in May.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com