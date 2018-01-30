Floating Bar Slated to Open in May

A new summer drink spot is finally slated to open after almost two years of delays, it's called Woody's Backwater BARge and Grille.

The floating restaurant is owned by Tim Sedney, the same owner as two other popular bayfront spots, Rum Runners and The Cove.

Sedney tells Erie News Now that opening this bar and restaurant has been a journey. It’s been almost two years since it was first announced, the work is finally nearing completion. Permit problems with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard as well as architect issues were the reasons for the long delay.

Sedney says there is about one-month worth of work left on the project and his plan is to finally cut the ribbon in May.