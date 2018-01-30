White House: President planning optimistic, bipartisan speech

The White House tells us President Donald Trump will be speaking from the heart during his first State of the Union Address Tuesday. A senior advisor says the president will work to strike a bipartisan and optimistic tone.

The theme of the president’s speech is “Building a Safe, Strong, and Proud America."

Here are the five biggest topics the White House says the president will cover:

1. Jobs and the economy: The president will talk about the tax law, increasing wages, stock market records, and job creation.

2. Infrastructure: President Trump will call for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

3. Immigration: The president will focus on securing our border, providing legal status for DACA recipients, and moving the country to a merit-based entry system.

4. Trade: Advisors say the president will insist on fair trade that benefits all countries involved and will detail how cutting regulations can help Americans innovate.

5. National Security: The president will explain why he wants to rebuild our military, achieve peace through strength, and defeat terrorism.

The White House tells us the president and first lady plan to invite several guests to the speech, including our nation’s service members and first responders.

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-MA) will deliver the Democrats' response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

