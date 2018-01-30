Suspect Taken into Custody After Armed Standoff in Jamestown, Ne - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Taken into Custody After Armed Standoff in Jamestown, New York

Posted: Updated:

Charges are pending against a man after an armed standoff in Jamestown, New York that lasted nearly two hours.

Police were called to 100 Lakeview Ave. at 8:55 a.m. for a domestic incident involving a man with a knife.

Officers said they found a 33-year-old man who was armed with several knives inside an apartment.

He threatened to harm himself and held officers and critical incident negotiators at bay for nearly two hours, according to police.

The standoff ended around 10:45 a.m. when police deployed a taser and took the man into custody, police said.

The suspect was not injured but was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com