Suspect Taken into Custody After Armed Standoff in Jamestown, New York

Charges are pending against a man after an armed standoff in Jamestown, New York that lasted nearly two hours.

Police were called to 100 Lakeview Ave. at 8:55 a.m. for a domestic incident involving a man with a knife.

Officers said they found a 33-year-old man who was armed with several knives inside an apartment.

He threatened to harm himself and held officers and critical incident negotiators at bay for nearly two hours, according to police.

The standoff ended around 10:45 a.m. when police deployed a taser and took the man into custody, police said.

The suspect was not injured but was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital for evaluation.

