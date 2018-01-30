DEP Will Not Pursue Charges Against Mattress Dump Site - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

DEP Will Not Pursue Charges Against Mattress Dump Site

Posted: Updated:

The site of an old mattress warehouse  on Erie's west side, that neighbors once called an eyesore, is now cleaned-up to everyone's satisfaction.

The site is located on west 20th Street near Cranberry.  It was a dumping site for old mattresses shipped in from Canada.  A warehouse, filled with mattresses, burned twice, once in April 2016 and again last June.  The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a court order in August demanding the property be cleared.  The agency then pursued a contempt of court conviction against the owner, saying the clean-up  was only 90% done.
     

The DEP has now withdrawn the petition.  The agency claims the owner has finally cleared the property, and Judge John Garhart agreed that the contempt of court charges be dropped.
 

