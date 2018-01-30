Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Investigating Criminal Mischi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Investigating Criminal Mischief Complaints



The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints over the past couple of weeks where the windows of vehicles and residences are being shot with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun.

Most of the incidents have happened overnight and in the Portland, Brocton, Stockton and Westfield areas, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are currently following up on leads but are requesting assistance from the community.

Anyone with information on the criminal mischief or who has yet to report an incident is asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office at 814-753-2131.

