Family of Cleveland Man Killed in Facebook Video Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Network

The family of a Cleveland man whose shooting death was captured on video and posted to Facebook is suing the social media network.

Godwin's daughter filed the lawsuit Jan. 19 on behalf of his estate.

He was shot and killed on East Sunday 2017 by Steve Stephens.

Stephens fled Cleveland and later killed himself in Erie after a pursuit with Pennsylvania State Police.

The civil lawsuit claims Facebook was negligent. It said the social media network had access to data and information from Stephens, and it should have known he was a threat. It also claims Facebook should have reported Stephens' violent intentions to authorities. Facebook was aware of the threats and statements made by Stephen and did not report it to police, leading to Godwin's murder, according to the lawsuit.

It is seeking an amount in excess of $25,000 for compensatory damages, punitive damages, the costs, expenses and attorney's fees incurred by the plaintiff and "any further relief" the court deems appropriate.

