Brevillier Village Moving Forward With $5 Million Expansion-Renovation Project

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $5 million expansion and renovation project at Brevillier Village senior living in Harborcreek.

Planners hope to break ground in May for a new housing wing at the Ball Pavilion nursing home.

New single resident rooms are planned for the new wing on the north end of the existing building.

Plans also call for the construction of a new chapel.

But much of the existing space will also be upgraded and improved, including the physical therapy area, nursing stations, resident rooms and common areas.

Brevillier Village President-CEO Jeff Wieser said, "We are anticipating all the common areas, and hallways will have a fresh, brand new look to them. A lot of resident rooms will also have a fresh look. So it should be pretty extensive. A significant portion of the money we are spending is going into the renovation plan itself."

If all goes according to plan, the project should be done by the fall of 2019.