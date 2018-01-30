Erie's Shriners Medical Center to Receive State-of-the-art Technology

A new x-ray technology is heading to Erie's Shriners Hospital, making treatment safer for children.



Tuesday was a ceremonial wall breaking for the EOS Imaging System.

The state-of-the-art technology uses 91% less radiation, providing patients with safer imaging.

It's ideal for young patients with conditions like scoliosis or cerebral palsy, who need several x-rays a year. This new system will limit their exposure to harmful radiation, "We already have low-dose radiation in our DR equipment, but EOS is even less radiation than that so it's a great thing especially in patient safety and thinking what's best for kids," said Mary Jane Antoon, Administrator and Erie Shriners Medical Center.

And parents like Jennifer Smith of North East, are happy to see this technology coming to Erie, "My son has a rare genetic disorder and it makes him super sensitive to x-rays, so we have to be very cognizant of the exposure to radiation, so this is a fantastic option that wasn't otherwise available," said Smith. "As a parent, nobody wants to have an x-ray or need it, but certainly if it can be done in a way that's easier on everyone and better in the long run, that's certainly something good to have access to," Smith continue.

The Erie Shriners Medical Center raised $1.4 million to secure the system, with a big donation of $104,000 coming from the First Lady's Project.