Audits Find School Bus Drivers Lacking Safety Credentials

The Pennsylvania Auditor General is vowing to be extra vigilant in making sure school bus drivers have proper security clearances.

During a news conference today, Eugene DiPasquale said many districts failed to gather enough information on their drivers, including some in Erie and Crawford Counties. DiPasquale said a person must go through criminal background checks, and have proper driving credentials, in order to drive a school bus in Pennsylvania. He said it's the job of each school district to make sure that every criteria is met, even if the district uses a bus contractor.



DiPasquale reported that 58 school districts, over the last five years, had drivers missing one or more certifications.. or criminal background checks. Those districts include Corry, Iroquois, Ft. LeBeouf, Girard, North East, General McLane, and the Crawford Central District.xxx



"This should be a message to all school districts all over Pennsylvania. it is your responsibility, not the responsibility of the contractor, to make sure the people driving these buses are legally allowed to do it," DiPasquale said.

DiPasquale said no driver in any Erie or Crawford district turned out to be ineligible for employment. In Lancaster, five bus drivers were found to have criminal records, and were dismissed from their jobs.