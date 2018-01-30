Case Moves Forward Against Erie Doctor Charged with Illegally Prescribing Medications

The case is moving forward against the Erie doctor, accused of illegally prescribing herself prescription medications.



After a preliminary hearing, charges were held for trial for Dr. Susan Mullooly, 50.



Agents with the State Attorney Generals' Bureau of Narcotics, along with Millcreek Police, say she wrote prescriptions in two ex-boyfriends' names, but filled them herself, for her own use.

The drugs were used to treat obesity.



Mullooly was held for court on felony charges of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge and insurance fraud, along with related misdemeanor charges.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced Tuesday that this case is evidence they're taking an aggressive approach to attack the problem, “The illegal diversion of prescription drugs is fueling the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Our arrests for these unlawful diversions are up 72 percent from a year ago and we’ve added resources to attack this problem. Whether you are a doctor or a drug dealer on the street, if you illegally divert prescription drugs, you will be prosecuted.”