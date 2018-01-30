With Erie County Flu Cases Climbing It's Not Too Late to Get a Flu Shot

As the flu epidemic sweeps across the nation, the Erie County Health Department said the flu has not reached its peak here.

Last year at this time, Erie County had 233 confirmed cases of flu by January 28. This year, the county is at 815 cases and counting. About 200 of the cases have been confirmed, in just the last week.

Most of what the Erie region is seeing, is type-A influenza H3N2, with symptoms of a high fever, a hacking cough, and body aches, but some type-B flu is creeping in. Charlotte Berringer, Director Community Health Services at the Erie County Health Department said the symptoms are challenging. "You can get upper respiratory with it, you can get upset stomachs with it, but the classic is the sudden onset of high fever, that dry hacking cough and the muscle aches," Berringer said.

Although flu is on the rise here, UPMC Hamot Hospital's chief of medicine said there have not been many extreme cases. "Fortunately we haven’t seen a great deal of critically ill patients like in other regions," said Dr. Gregory Beard, D.O., "However we have seen the anticipated uptick cases of the flu through the hospital and through the emergency department here."

With the flu season sticking around in Erie into the month of May, it's not too late to get a flu shot. You can get them at your family doctor, area pharmacies, Lifeworks Erie on Peach street (by appointment) and at the Erie County Health Department if you are uninsured or your child is on medical assistance.

If you already have the flu, you need to take care, so it does not get worse. That means keeping your fever down, staying hydrated, and staying home. If you catch the diagnosis early enough, your doctor may recommend taking an anti-viral such as Tamiflu. "It may not prevent or stop the flu virus from causing you symptoms but it certainly can diminish those symptoms, it certainly decrease the longevity," said Dr. Beard.