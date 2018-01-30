Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection to East Erie Robbery, Shooting

A woman charged in a robbery and shooting in Erie in August returned to court to enter a plea Tuesday.

Alyssa Stafford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property.

Stafford led a man to a bedroom inside an East 11th Street home, where he was approached by three men with guns, police said.

The man was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

He told investigators he was responding to an ad by text message around 4 a.m.

Stafford faces up to nine years in jail and a $20,000 fine when she is sentenced March 29.

