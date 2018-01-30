Woman Pleads Guilty to Charges in Connection to East Erie Robber - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Pleads Guilty to Charges in Connection to East Erie Robbery & Shooting

Sentencing is now set in March, for a woman charged in a robbery and shooting over the summer in Erie.

Police say Alyssa Stafford led a man to a bedroom, inside an East 11th Street home, where he was approached by three men with guns. Court documents say she removed a cell phone while pointing a gun at the victim. 

The man was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys. He told investigators he was responding to an ad by text message around 4 a.m.

Stafford was arrested on robbery and assault charges, when the incident happened in August, but she'll be sentenced on conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property on March 29th. She pleaded guilty, Tuesday, and now faces up to nine years in jail and $20,000.  


 

