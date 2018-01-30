Meadville YMCA chief executive officer out pending investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville YMCA chief executive officer out pending investigation


MEADVILLE, Pa. -

The chief executive officer of the Meadville Family YMCA is out.

Jake Lasley was relieved of his role on Jan. 18 pending an investigation following an undisclosed accusation, according to a statement from the YMCA Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday morning. Erie News Now has obtained a copy of that letter.

One source tells Erie News Now that up to eight current and former employees have filed internal complaints of sexual harassment against Lasley in recent years. Calls to the board of directors were not returned Tuesday night.

The Meadville Family YMCA Vice President of Operations, Hannah Fuller, will take over as acting CEO.

Lasley worked at the Meadville YMCA for the 13 years, according to the statement.

