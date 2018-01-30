President Trump outlines "New American Moment" in State of the Union Address

In his first State of the Union Address, President Donald Trump, urging Republicans and Democrats to come together for what he calls a "New American Moment."

"There has never been a better time to start living the American dream," Trump said to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

The president focused on five key points both recapping his first year in office, and outlining the next year ahead. The tax reform plan Trump signed into law last month, he says, will spur bold economic growth in the year to come.

"Since we passed tax cuts, roughly three million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses, many of them thousands of dollars per worker," Trump said.

"We're seeing unemployment at all-time low," said Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Erie. "We're looking at black employment and Hispanic employment the highest it's ever been; for women, the highest they've ever seen."

Another economic driver: Trump's plan to rebuild America's aging infrastructure, that could cost upwards of $1.5 trillion. But Pennsylvania's U.S. Senators are split on ways to pay for it.

"I also hope that there will be a component of private investment in this so that taxpayers won't be footing the entire bill," said U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). "I think there's an opportunity there."

"If they come to us with a sensible proposal, not a corporate bill but an American bill, we'll support it," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who is up for re-election in 2018.

On immigration, President Trump once again called for comprehensive reform

"Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families," Trump said.

It's reform that the president says will restore trust between the government and the people.

In the traditional response given by the president's opposition party, Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III tied the country's polarized political climate directly to President Trump.

"It would be easy to dismiss the past year as chaos. Partisanship. Politics," said Kennedy, 37. "But it's far bigger than that."