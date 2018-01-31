Nearly 1,500 Customers Left in Dark in Towns of Ellery, Chautauqua

1,451 customers in the Towns of Ellery and Chautauqua were left without power after a substation failure.

It happened while National Grid was performing service on a substation in the Town of Ellery Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

National Grid said it has contacted critical power users and is in the process of setting up a temporary substation to restore power as soon as possible.

Power is expected to be restored by midday Wednesday.

Shelter sites are available at Maple Springs Fire Department and Mayville Catholic Church at 24 East Chautauqua Street. You can call 716-450-4336 for more information.

Chautauqua County Emergency Services personnel will work with local fire and emergency services and law enforcement to keep residents updated and assist wherever needed.

