U.S. Congressmen Representing Erie Issue Statements Following State of the Union

The lawmakers who represent the greater Erie area and state of Pennsylvania in Congress released the following statements after President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

“Tonight’s address was a celebration of the state of our union, and rightly so. As President Trump made clear, by every measurement, the United States is racing full force in the right direction again. Our economy is roaring and American confidence is soaring. The stock market has reached an all-time high and unemployment is at a 17-year low. Thanks to the historic enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, hundreds of billions of dollars are being brought back to our country and more than three million American workers are already receiving four-figure bonuses, pay raises, benefit increases, and more. Overseas, thanks to a bold new foreign policy and military strategy, the Islamic State’s deadly caliphate has been obliterated. Once far-fetched goals are now a reality. The state of our union is truly as strong as Pittsburgh steel. “President Trump’s vision for the year to come, and beyond, is ambitious, essential, and fully achievable. His words tonight were a challenge to every member of Congress to put the strength, safety, and economic security of our country and its citizens before petty political differences. It’s a challenge I intend to meet head-on. I particularly look forward to playing a pivotal role in devising and delivering, in the president’s words, ‘the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve.’ If the past year’s examples of shattered records and surpassed expectations are any indication, the stronger, prouder, and more prosperous America that our president envisions will be realized.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA)

“Tonight, President Trump issued a bold and forward-looking State of the Union address. Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, this country has just unleashed a new era of economic growth and Americans from all walks of life are beginning to reap the benefits – recognizing lower taxes, more money in their paychecks, and greater potential for domestic businesses investment. “As Co-Chair of the House Career and Technical Education Caucus, I was thrilled to hear the President mention his support for greater workforce development and more vocational opportunities. We can work to close the skills gap and put more Americans in family-sustaining jobs. That must start with the Senate passing the bipartisan Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act for the 21st Century Act, which passed the House overwhelmingly in June of 2017. I am also pleased that the Democratic response by Rep. Joe Kennedy was delivered from a regional technical school in Massachusetts. Now is the time to do what’s right for the future of the American worker. “I look forward to the Trump administration, together with Congress and members of both political parties, continuing to work to address many of our greatest challenges.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been a series of broken promises to the middle class and workers, a fact which tonight’s address did not change. This Administration talks about helping workers and middle class families, but when it comes to actions, it’s all extreme right economics and decimating health care. After passing into law massive tax giveaways to the wealthiest and biggest corporations, Republicans in Congress now want to tackle “entitlement reform,” which is nothing more than the clever phrasing of a scheme to cut Social Security, Medicaid and Medicaid. My State of the Union guest, Anna Corbin from Hanover, Pennsylvania, was here on behalf of her two children, both of whom have a disability and would be devastated by the cuts to Medicaid that Republicans in Washington are pursuing. It’s time to enact an agenda to rebuild the middle class. Congress should immediately pass a bipartisan infrastructure plan that actually invests in our communities, instead of just giving more tax cuts to wealthy developers and big corporations. Congress should also pass commonsense, bipartisan legislation to reduce the cost of health care instead of sabotaging the current system and plotting to decimate Medicaid. The people of Pennsylvania have heard enough talk from Republicans in Congress and this Administration, it’s time for action on an agenda that raises their wages, creates jobs and reduces the cost of living for the middle class.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA)

“Tonight, President Trump used his State of the Union address to spotlight the important progress that has been made during the first year of his presidency while laying out his top agenda items for the next year. “Already, about three million Americans have received bonuses and raises due to tax reform—and this is all before the benefits of new investments are realized. I share the President’s view that tax reform will help to grow wages, create new jobs, and spur stronger economic growth. “I was also pleased that President Trump laid out a clearer vision on three very important issues: infrastructure, immigration, and national security. “I was heartened to hear him say we must streamline the approval process for new road and bridge projects, and I look forward to reviewing in detail proposed infrastructure legislation. “President Trump also outlined a legal solution for DACA recipients, which goes beyond what President Obama had proposed, with an offer of a path to citizenship. We need stronger border security that enhances physical barriers, increases law enforcement patrols, and utilizes surveillance-based technological advancements. “It was also encouraging to hear that the administration understands the clear and present danger represented by North Korea. Congress must act swiftly on the BRINK Act, my bipartisan bill with Senator Chris Van Hollen, to strengthen sanctions against this dangerous regime and any entity doing business with Kim Jong-un. “Finally, I hope the White House will reconsider its course on trade. Tariffs are taxes on consumers and are designed to snuff out competition. I will be actively engaged with the administration on all trade matters moving forward.”

