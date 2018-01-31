Fire Breaks Out in Boiler Room of Meadville Public Library - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out in Boiler Room of Meadville Public Library

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters put out a fire in the boiler room of the Meadville Public Library.

They were called to the building at 848 North Main Street around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday when an employee smelled smoke inside.

Meadville City Fire Department told Erie News Now there were flames in boiler room.

People were inside the library at the time of the fire, but everyone did get out safely. No one was injured.

The library suffered some smoke and fire damage.

It is expected to be closed for a few days to clean up and repair the damage. Library employees will be meeting Thursday morning to assess the damage.

The fire is still under investigation.

