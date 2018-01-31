11th Annual Erie Auto Show Kicks Off Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center is full of the latest and greatest vehicles ahead of the 11th Annual Erie Auto Show, which kicks off Thursday, February 1, at Noon. Mitsubishi, which is celebrating 100 years, this year, is featuring a "Re-model A," a car frame that has the technology of today inside, including Apple Play and Android Auto. There will also be muscle cars and classic vehicles. It's a chance for people to get a look at cars and trucks from more than 20 dealerships, all in one place. Tickets are $5 and the show runs both Thursday and Friday from Noon to 8pm. The Erie Auto Show will wrap up Sunday at 3pm, so that people can get home to watch the "Big Game." Show Promoter, Mark Concilla of Erie Promotions, says, "We're going to be running an EMTA shuttle on Saturday if the parking lot is full, and also all four days you can park at the Sheraton parking lot for free and just walk over the sky bridge and enjoy the event."