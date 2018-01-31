PennDOT studies four options for Meadville's French Creek Parkway

Meadville's French Creek Parkway is 2.6 miles long. It's the stretch of Routes 6/19 connecting Baldwin St. Extension to the north, and Reynolds Ave. to the south.

But the road's surface is nearly 50 years old, and it's deteriorating rapidly.

"Concrete typically is designed to have a life of 25 years," said Max Heckman, project manager from Michael Baker International, the Pittsburgh-based engineering firm working on the study.

That's why PennDOT unveiled Wednesday four options for the corridor -- commonly known as "the bypass." Those options include maintaining a four-lane highway, with new pavement; reducing it to two lanes, others would include service roads or bike trails.

"We've thrown some ideas out there," said Heckman. "Over the next several months, we'll be evaluating them.

"The pavement is coming to the end of its useful life," said Tom McClelland, PennDOT project engineer. "There are some bridges that we've identified that are going to cost some money."

The cost: anywhere between $16 million-$22 million, depending on which option the public and PennDOT ultimately wants.'

This might be a small-scale project, but PennDOT officials say this is the type of thing President Trump is talking about when it comes to his massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

"For a big capital improvement project, they're typically funded about 80 percent by the federal government," Heckman said.

The funding will depend on the project and the timeline. Work isn't expected to begin until at least 2020, Heckman said. For now, PennDOT is weighing those options. And they're not concerned about gridlock in that two-lane option, despite the French Creek Parkway being a major thoroughfare.

"Traffic volumes have been pretty much the same over the past few years in Northwest Pennsylvania in a lot of places," McClelland said.

PennDOT is expected to begin a similar study on Meadville's Spring St. Bridge this summer. That bridge crosses the parkway and can be used for just eight more years.